the first child with her husband Cooke Maroney is on the way

Jennifer Lawrence she will become a mother in a few months. To launch the good news is the American magazine People, which would have had confirmation directly from spokesman of the Academy Award. For the actress it is the first son, as well as for her husband, the art collector Cooke Maroney, known in the summer of 2018 and married the following year, in October, in a Newport castle, in the state of Rhode Island.

. “Before I met Cooke, the marriage it wasn’t in mine life plans», Jennifer told a podcast some time ago. “As soon as I met him, though, I changed my mind: I wanted to legally tie him to me forever. And luckily there is paperwork for one thing like thatHe added with his typical irony. «Basically you find the perfect person for you and you say “you can’t escape now“. It’s beautiful”.

In fact, before the love at first sight with the gallerist of New York’s Gladstone, Jennifer’s love affairs – just turned 31 – had all been enough turbulent: they remember the love stories with the colleague Nicholas Hoult, the musician Chris Martin and the director Darren Aronofsky, met on the set of the film Mother!. And in a 2015 interview he even told his own loneliness of love.

“Nobody asks me out, every Saturday I am alone and the men are always strict with me», The star vented, who got married in a residence designed in 1894 by the famous architect Richard Morris Hunt, inspired by the hunting lodge of Louis XIII a Versailles. «I would like to meet a person who wants to spend the rest of life with me, ”Jen pointed out. “That he wants to be the father of my children“.

The dream that becomes reality.

