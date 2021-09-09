the first child with her husband Cooke Maroney is on the way

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant: the actress is expecting her first child, together with her husband Cooke Maroney. The news was given exclusively by People and then confirmed by a spokesperson for the 31-year-old American film star.

The love story between Jennifer and Cooke

The two met in 2018, then married in 2019 in Rhode Island. Other Hollywood stars such as Adele and Emma Stone attended the wedding. “He’s the best human being I’ve ever met,” said the actress of “The Hunger Games” and “The Positive Side”, a film for which she also won the Oscar for Best Actress.

The return to the cinema and on Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence is also close to returning to theaters with Leonardo Di Caprio, Maryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett Maryl Streep in the Netlflix blockbuster “Don’t look up”: the current release date is December 10 at the cinema (in a number limited of salt) and December 24 on Netflix.