The first Chinese driver in Formula 1

As we approach the end of one of the most hard-fought and thrilling seasons in recent Formula 1 history, the world’s most famous racing championship prepares to change completely. With the new regulation, the way the cars are designed will be profoundly different than it has been until now, and the Formula 1 bosses hope this will bring benefits in terms of performance and competitiveness.

Waiting to see these changes, others have been announced in recent weeks and concern the pilots. With the start of what can be called a new era for Formula 1, many of the teams are in fact renewing their guides for next season. One of the engagements that has attracted the most attention so far has been that of Zhou Guanyu, who will become the first Chinese driver in the history of Formula 1.

Zhou is twenty-two, comes from the minor categories of motoring and was hired by Sauber, a historic Swiss team sponsored by Alfa Romeo. He will replace the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who will give way to a rookie despite the results in line with the expectations obtained with an uncompetitive car. His treatment has caused a lot of discussion, especially in the last few races, where many have noticed the lack of support from Sauber, which often hindered him in the race with wrong and penalizing strategies, carelessly or on purpose.

I think there is nothing more beautiful than being able to say thank you.

Thanks for all @Alfa Romeo and to those team members @alfaromeoracing who have supported me in all these wonderful years.

The biggest thank you is for my fans, who have always been close to me ???? Antonio pic.twitter.com/VPw5SHC4OH – Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) November 16, 2021

For the next World Championship, Sauber has decided to hire two new drivers with no existing ties to Ferrari, whose engines it uses. In addition to Giovinazzi – third Ferrari driver in 2017 – Kimi Raikkonen will also be replaced, who two years ago exchanged places with Charles Leclerc and from next season will leave him to the Finnish Valtteri Bottas.

If for Bottas it will be an opportunity to distance himself from his fame as second driver in the service of Mercedes and world champion Lewis Hamilton, the signing of Zhou is considered a gamble, at least from the point of view of competitiveness. The Chinese driver grew up in the Ferrari car academy, but in the three years he spent in Formula 2 – the category below Formula 1 – he did not stand out more than others: he achieved four wins and is now in second place in the overall standings. , but far enough from the Australian Oscar Piastri, who will only go to Formula 1 as an Alpine reserve driver.

As often happens in Formula 1, an economically very demanding championship for the teams, constantly looking for sponsors and financiers, especially the smaller ones, Sauber seems to have chosen Zhou more for a matter of economic rather than sporting opportunities. As the first Chinese driver in Formula 1, it is estimated that he can bring with him sponsorships for over 30 million dollars only from Chinese and Asian groups, fundamental in the management of a modest team like Sauber.

In addition to this, China is a market from which Formula 1 can still earn a lot, considering that the interest is believed to be growing for years but still concerns a small slice of fans in a country of over a billion inhabitants. Furthermore, the Shanghai Grand Prix was recently confirmed at least until 2025.

Sauber is certainly not the first team willing to “sacrifice” one of its guides to secure considerable economic support. US-based Haas, for example, engaged in costly project development for next year and short of funding for the current season, survives almost exclusively on funding brought in by its two young and inexperienced pilots, Russian Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, son by Michael. In Williams, however, the difference in performance between George Russell (not surprisingly Hamilton’s next teammate at Mercedes) and Nicholas Latifi, the son of a Canadian billionaire, is evident. Giovinazzi commented on Zhou’s arrival at Sauber saying: “When money is in control, Formula 1 is ruthless.”