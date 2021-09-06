the first clip with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

Disney released the first clip of Jungle Cruise, the film inspired by the historic Disneyland attraction of the same name in California, which features in the cast Emily Blunt And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

We remind you that the film will arrive at the cinema on July 28th after its preview presentation at the Giffoni Film Festival, from July 30th it will also be available in streaming on Disney + with VIP access.

The plot

Dwayne Johnson plays Frank Wolff, the charismatic riverboat captain, and Golden Globe-winning actress Emily Blunt plays Dr. Lily Houghton, a determined explorer on a research mission.

From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

The cast

In the cast of the film we also find Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise is produced by John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn, while Doug Merrifield is the executive producer.