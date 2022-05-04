The first closed signing of Real Madrid for the 2022-23 season; There is already a date for the official announcement

2022-05-04

In the middle of the most important game of the season for the Real Madrid, (against Manchester City for the Champions League) it is confirmed that the merengue club has already closed its first signing for the next course.

The arrival of Antonio Rudiger it is a fact. Daily Ace of Spain informs that it only remains to make the official announcement, but the German central defender already has a total agreement with the Real Madrid.

Rudiger29 years old, will arrive at Madrid completely free, after not renewing his contract with Chelsea from England.

Thomas Tuchel, coach of the Chelsea, already confirmed a few days ago the departure of the footballers. “Anthony he’s leaving, he told me in a private conversation. It is a personal decision, we will miss him”, said the DT.