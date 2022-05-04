The first closed signing of Real Madrid for the 2022-23 season; There is already a date for the official announcement
In the middle of the most important game of the season for the Real Madrid, (against Manchester City for the Champions League) it is confirmed that the merengue club has already closed its first signing for the next course.
The arrival of Antonio Rudiger it is a fact. Daily Ace of Spain informs that it only remains to make the official announcement, but the German central defender already has a total agreement with the Real Madrid.
Rudiger29 years old, will arrive at Madrid completely free, after not renewing his contract with Chelsea from England.
Thomas Tuchel, coach of the Chelsea, already confirmed a few days ago the departure of the footballers. “Anthony he’s leaving, he told me in a private conversation. It is a personal decision, we will miss him”, said the DT.
Starting next June 30, Rudiger will not be more player of the Chelsea and in the real Madrid He already has defined when they will officially announce his signing.
The idea of the Spanish club is to confirm the signing of the German once the season is over, that could happen on the weekend of May 21 and 22, the date of the last game they will play in the Spanish League against Real Betis.
Now, this can change in case the real Madrid manage to eliminate Manchester City and get into the Champions League final. In this case, the announcement of the signing from Rudiger It would happen after May 28.
In addition to Rudigerthe Madrid hope to also close the signing of Kylian Mbappé, who would arrive for free from PSG.