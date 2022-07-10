The first clue to the brutal murder of the young medical student appeared

The The murder of Agustina Fernández moved the inhabitants of the town of Río Negro. The 19-year-old Pampas girl had moved a few months earlier to continue her studies in Medicine. Last Saturday she was brutally beaten. She was in the house of a friend of hers, in a house located on the ground floor of the residential complex that she lived in. That man left her alone for an hour. When she returned, she found Agustina badly injured by blows to her head. This is how the young man told it. The victim died last Wednesday. Her family decided to donate her organs. The investigation now has a suspect. The judicial detectives estimate that it was a robbery, because the owner of the house assured that dollars and his cell phone were missing, which he had left there while visiting her father, according to what he said. Agustina’s mobile phone was not found. The Public Prosecutor’s Office distributed an identikit of the alleged murderer.

The social reaction was observed in the streets of Cipolletti during the night of last Wednesday. Hundreds of neighbors demanded justice. and heGovernor of Río Negro, Arabela Carrerasassured now that this crime “mourns” the whole society and lamented for not having been able to “avoid it in time”.

“This crime has made us mourn and revives sadness and suffering as a society, because they are events that occur and that unfortunately we cannot avoid in time,” said Carreras this morning in the city of Viedma, during an act for the signing of an agreement of cooperation with the provincial Judiciary to speed up forensic expert processes.

Agustina Fernandez was 19 years old Facebook

The provincial president affirmed that yesterday she went to the city of Cipolletti to accompany the local mayor and give “personal follow-up to the investigation that is being carried out” for the crime of the student.

For the governor, a consolation for all society and also for her family “is that the murderer is found, that the culprit is found,” according to Télam.

“That is why the agreement that we have just signed is so important, because it contributes to putting all the capabilities of the State at the service of clarifying the facts and being able to find the truth,” he specified.

Agustina agonized for several days in a hospital due to the brutal attack Gentleness

The Rio Negro Public Prosecutor’s Office is following the trail of a “homicide committed in the context of the robbery”, but so far there have been no detainees. In any case, progress was made in drawing up an identikit of the possible suspect, after analyzing the accounts of witnesses – none witnessed the moment of the crime and no noises were heard in the house – and observing more than 200 hours of recordings from security cameras. that are installed in the surroundings of the residential complex located in Confluencia al 1300, on the outskirts of the city of Cipolletti.

In this hypothesis, the alleged murderer observed how Agustina’s friend, identified as Pablo Parra, left his home and entered the residence for robbery purposes without knowing that the young Pampas was there. In his statement, Parra indicated that after finding his friend beaten by him, he realized that he had left the door leading to an internal courtyard unlocked and that in the party wall he found a ladder, presumably used by the attacker.

And in this regard, the Río Negro MPF released an identikit prepared by the researchers, based on the physical characteristics of the main suspect of the crime, who would be a young man between 20 and 30 years old.

According to the MPF, the defendant “is between 1.60 and 1.70 meters tall, has a white complexion and dark hair and” his most particular characteristic is that he has a series of tattoos on his face and hands.

”On his eyebrows a tattoo that can be described as a number 10, added to others similar to crosses. In his hands he has a series of drawings among which the letters that make up the word “ROCK” stand out on his fingers”they pointed out.

Although they have the physiognomic characteristics and particular signs of the suspect, they have not yet been able to identify him. locate it to advance in different procedural steps, ”says the MPF statement.

The relatives of the victim have a different look. “There are things that do not close me,” said Silvana Capello, Agustina’s mother.

In dialogue with LN+, pointed out that he does not conceive that, upon finding his daughter lying on the floor, convulsing, Parra took the time to go see the room, then the door, which was open, and the ladder that was leaning on the patio, before to help the young woman. “You and I know that the first thing he went to see was the dollars”he expressed with pain.

Agustina Fernandez and her mother, Silvana Capello The morning

“When you have a loved one, the first thing you do is ask for help and dial a phone number. At that moment, he goes up to the top to ask the neighbor for her cell phone. At least there were five minutes. I don’t know, we don’t all have the same logic,” the woman warned.

Agustina’s mother is not convinced that the murder was committed during a robbery: “I don’t believe this hypothesis. Nor is it justified that for two cell phones and a thousand dollars they have smashed his head like they did and that my daughter takes all the part. I spent five hours on the road thinking about the same thing. She had her head, deformed”.