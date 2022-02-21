The first conceptual arts of the new Fable for Xbox Series X | S would have been revealed

The future of Xbox is more than promising, largely due to the great exclusive games that Redmond has in hand for the coming years. Avowed, Senua’s Saga Hellblade II, Forza Motorsport 8 or Fable, are some of the announced games, which will also come to Xbox Game Pass at launch. Although one of the most anticipated games is the new Fable, so while we wait for new details about the franchise created by Peter Molyneux and Lionhead Studios, the first conceptual arts of the new Fable for Xbox Series X | S have now been revealed. Details about the new Fable have been very scarce, beyond the support that Playground Games is receiving in development, which would already take 4 years. So while it seems that the launch seems quite far away, now the user Gilgame48416687 via Twitter, would have Revealed the first concept arts of the new Fable. Will The Elder Scrolls 6 or the new Fable be released sooner? Phil Spencer replies A few long months ago, Phil Spencer surprised us with some information about the new Fable, confirming that it will respect its legacy, thus maintaining the light-hearted qualities of the series and the British style, which we can see in some of these alleged concept art. According to Spencer, fans should have confidence in Playground Games as they prepare a masterpiece for us, just like they did with Forza Horizon 5.

