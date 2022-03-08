The first consequences that would affect Pachuca, after what happened in Querétaro

The MX league began to take action after what happened in Querétaro

The Tuzos from Pachuca they did not play date nine after the day was suspended due to the events in Queretaro where the bars of the Roosters and the Atlas they clashed in what ended in disgrace.

Now the consequences for the teams in the league have begun to show as several fans of Pachuca have canceled their trip to Toluca for the duel on date ten where they would face the devils as a visitor.

This after the president of the league, Mikel Arriolawill announce that visiting cheerleaders will be prohibited from entering the stadiums to prevent an act like the one that occurred in Queretaro.

For this reason fans of Pachuca They have already begun to cancel all their visits in the remainder of the tournament, although there would be other sanctions that could also affect them after being in the first places of the table.

What other sanctions are analyzed after the events in Querétaro?

In the discussion table between the owners of the clubs and the president of the league there are other measures and sanctions that are analyzed, such as canceling the Closure 2022 until all teams provide security in their stadiums. This would affect the Tuzos who are positioned not as serious candidates for the league title.

