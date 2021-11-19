The first Covid case was a Wuhan fish seller, a scientist in Science denies WHO

We return to talk, once again, of the origin of Covid. Where did the pandemic start from? To give an answer, as reported by the New York Times, is a study by the journal Science, according to which the first case of Covid would have been a seller of fish products from the Wuhan animal market, and not an accountant who lived miles away, as established by the World Health Organization. In short, the prestigious scientific journal, in fact, rewrites the chronology of the pandemic. Other than escaping from the Wuhan laboratory, according to scientist Michael Worobey, who is expert in tracing the evolution of the virus at the University of Arizona, there would have been some discrepancies in the public information available. This, therefore, again according to Worobey, would lead to the conclusion that the seller’s ties to Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market and the first hospitalized patients would suggest the virus has come off the market.

But how did you manage to arrive at this thesis? Analyzing the cases reported by two hospitals before the alarm was raised. These cases, among other things, were largely related to the fish market (many of these symptomatic and localized in the area where the raccoons were caged) and those that, however, were not, were still concentrated around the market itself. . “In this city of 11 million people, half of the first cases are related to a place the size of a football field – said Dr. Worobey – so it becomes very difficult to explain this pattern if the epidemic had not started in the market” . According to the scientist, the woman became ill on 11 December 2019.

