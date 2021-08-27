News

the first curiosities about the sequel and the Emma Stone affair

The first time Emma Stone and Disney made contact was in 2015, two years before the Oscar for La La Land. The idea on the table was to make a live-action along the lines of Maleficent to learn more about the history of Cruella De Mon, one of the most iconic villains in the Disney universe, involving Stone in a transformation that saw her studying the moves of Tallulah Bankhead, the actress of films such as The rich husband And One night to die which inspired Dodie Smith for the construction of Cruella, to make the character even more faithful and believable.

The film, directed by Craig Gillespie and released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + last May, arrives now in Blu-ray, DVD and Ultra HD 4K Steelbook as well as “in the clear” on the streaming platform, ie at no additional cost, from 27 August. Not without controversy.

When Scarlett Johansson announced fire and flames against Burbank for deciding to make available Black Widow on Disney + defrauding her of the percentage of the proceeds that were due to her with the only release in the hall, it seems that even Emma Stone has turned up her nose at the choice of Disney to release Cruella simultaneously with the cinema and in streaming with VIP access. The film grossed $ 222 million worldwide, but we do not know how much Disney has earned thanks to the release of the film on the platform, given that the data is top secret. According to what theHollywood Reporter it seems, however, that for the sequel to Cruella that the studio has already put in place, the agreement with the actress will be more fair and advantageous also considering the possibility of an extra-cinema release for the future.

Of the second chapter of Cruella we know nothing, except what it will do: to affect the choice, more than the proceeds (lower than those of other Disney films, but it was inevitable given Covid and the postponement of a year), were the enthusiastic criticisms that the release of the film and the interpretation of Stone and the rest of the cast who, in this round, will try not to be caught unprepared in terms of the contract. L‘agreement, the details of which are unknown, has been closed, and we just have to wait for Tony McNamara to get to work on the script which, according to sources, will not begin until the end of 2021. In the meantime, the hope is that Cruella 2 do not end up like Alice through the looking glass and of Maleficent – Mistress of Evil, two sequels massacred by critics and the public.

