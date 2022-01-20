The first custom RTX 3090 Ti in Europe have crazy prices

It seems that PC enthusiasts must prepare for further exaggerated prices, as the first custom models of video cards appeared in Europe GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. During the official presentation of the product at the beginning of the month, NVIDIA he had avoided sharing any information regarding price or availability. Recently, two models of MSI, specifically MSI RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X And RTX 3090 Ti Gaming X Trio, were advised to a Swiss dealer offered, respectively, at a price of CHF 3,678.40 (€ 3,529.97) and 3,595.30 CHF (€ 3,450.24).

We have brought you some screenshots of the Top Preise adverts, through which you can also make a comparison with the related “non Ti” variants. These price increases are quite surprising, as an increase is achieved up to 66% compared to previous models. Surely the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be more powerful than the RTX 3090, but an increase of this type can hardly be justified, even if the hope remains that they can only be “placeholder” prices.

As we told you a few weeks ago, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, the new flagship of the RTX 30 series, will offer more power, using a fully enabled GA102 GPU with 84 SM (Streaming Multiprocessor), for a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (remember that the previous RTX 3090 has 82 SM and 10,496 CUDA cores). Also, the memory bandwidth should be improved with 24GB GDDR6X to 21Gb / s, offering denser integrated circuits and halving the number of chips for more direct cooling. At the moment, the core frequencies have not yet been confirmed.

A few days ago, we informed you that NVIDIA would ask its partners to temporarily suspend production of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti due to problems with both the hardware and the firmware. For more details about it, we recommend that you read our dedicated article.