the first details are leaked after the resignation of the creative director

Ubisoft recently lost a key element of the development of Far Cry, since the historian left the company creative director of the series, Dan Hay.

The developer had now been working on the first-person shooter series for more than ten years and was one of the most important elements of the team in charge of the game. The news, which had already been talked about in recent weeks, was confirmed in the last hours directly by the French company, which stated that from tomorrow, November 12, 2021, Dan Hay will no longer be part of Ubisoft. It should be noted that Hay’s is not the only abandonment of the company in recent times and that the team of Ubisoft Torontor suffered major losses following the publication of Watch Dogs Legion and Far Cry 6. Just a few days ago a petition was launched to put an end to internal Ubisoft abuses and it cannot be ruled out that there is some connection with the exodus in mass of these developers.

Seizing the news of Hay’s abandonment, Jeff Grubb intervened on Twitter to spread the first rumors about Far Cry 7. According to the journalist, the next chapter of the series will be a game in continuous support in the style of Assassin’s Creed Infinity and it was Hay who supervised the project.

Waiting to find out what the consequences of this loss will be, we remind you that just a few days ago the release date of the Far Cry 6 DLC starring the iconic Vaas Montenegro was announced.