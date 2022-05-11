The first door is closed to Raúl Gudiño outside of Chivas

The goalkeeper will not continue with the Flock for the next competition and is already looking for options for the 2022 Opening Tournament.

After Raúl Gudiño will not reach an agreement with the Chivas board to renew his contract, unlike his compadre Alexis Vega, some versions placed the goalkeeper in the orbit of the UNAM Pumas for the 2022 Opening Tournament, but everything indicates that this option has already disappeared.

A few days ago it was confirmed that the 25-year-old goalkeeper will not continue in the Sacred Flock for the next contest It was precisely the footballer who revealed on social networks his farewell to the Gru, who has become his best friend inside the rojiblanco dressing room, with an emotional message making it clear that he will not continue.

The reasons that have transpired for Gudiño to decide not to stay in Chivas They are not just an economic issue where they assure you a good salary increase, because the goalkeeper wanted to be sure that he would be a starter in the future, which the leadership was not willing to guarantee and that also complicated the situation.

Pumas closes the doors to Raúl Gudiño

In days past, the rumor arose that the UNAM Pumas would be seeking the services of the lanky goalkeeper for the next campaign, but it seems that this possibility has been diluted, despite the fact that the continuity of Alfredo Talavera is still up in the air with the felines, but the directive commanded by Miguel Mejía Barón trusts the young Julio González.

“In Pumas they are not looking for Gudiño to sign him in case Talavera leaves. It doesn’t go there. In University they have verified that Julio González is an effective solution for the goal. In addition, they do not extinguish the candle yet that the World Cup goalkeeper renews, “it was part of what the Sniper published in his column in the newspaper Record.

