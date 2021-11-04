the first electric car is coming

The new one at Vigna has unveiled the official launch date of Ferrari’s first electric car, the one we have been waiting for for a long time now. It will take place in 2025, the CEO declared at the first conference call with investors, an opportunity that also served to underline the excellent results achieved by the Prancing Horse in the third quarter of 2021.

In all they were well distributed to customers 2,750 new cars, the presence on the Chinese and American markets is strongly increasing. Compared to last year, the House achieved a good + 18.9% and more than one billion euros in net revenues. CEO Benedetto Vigna underlines the fundamental factors underlying Ferrari’s strategy, which do nothing but contribute to the growth of the company: “Passion, excellence and innovation in everything we do “. Another important thing to highlight is that the semiconductor crisis affecting the entire auto sector today and the difficult procurement of raw materials have had no impact on the Ferrari ecosystem.

Ferrari will also shortly present its new Icon, exactly on November 16; very little is missing to finally see with our own eyes what we imagine today as a new edition based on the Ferrari 330 P4. We therefore await the exclusive preview for Icona SP Monza customers, a project that Ferrari has decided to anticipate in the presentation to 2021, as specified by the same to: “We decided to launch the Icona during the year, mainly because we felt a strong desire , I would say, a need for customers. They were like that impatient to have a new Icon that we felt the responsibility to satisfy their requests, so we decided to anticipate the next launch “.

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV will also arrive in 2022, which we have talked about so much in recent months, and in 2025 it will be the turn of the first electric Ferrari, announced last April. During the Capital Market Day on June 16, 2022, Ferrari will explore all these aspects and reveal even more news about the future of the Maranello-based company.

Vigna concludes by saying: “I firmly believe that technologies are a way to create unique products, able to stand out, that please customers. Now we are talking about different propulsion schemes, which use electric motors: it is something that certainly represents an opportunity for us. In these two months I went to the labs and spent time with colleagues, and I saw something really interesting, very interesting. I’m sorry I can’t say more ”.