the first electric in 2024

FIRST STEP IN 2022 – L’Alfa Romeo, which together with DS and Lancia forms the premium division of the Stellantis group, starting from 2027 will launch exclusively new electric cars on the market (here the news). Before then, the new product plan is expected to launch a new model per year to 2025 (here the news). The first novelty to arrive on the market will be the SUV Tonale in 2022, which is expected to be followed in 2023 by a smaller SUV known internally as the Brenner.

THE FIRST IN 2024 – In 2024, according to what was declared by the CEO of Alfa Romeo Jean-Philippe Imparato to the weekly Autocar, will arrive there first electric car del Biscione as a version of a model that was born “electrified”, that is, also available with hybrid engines. The pure electric variant should also be offered in the sports version marked with the Quadrifoglio badge. On this topic, Imparato stated that for all future models, studies are being made, if possible, to create a Quadrifoglio version.

THE LARGE STLA – In a second phase, the new Alfa Romeos will make extensive use of the new one STLA Large platform of the Stellantis group, designed exclusively to house electric motors and relative batteries (here to find out more), for which Alfa Romeo engineers have contributed to the development since the beginning, in order to ensure that it can guarantee the performance required by sports models del Biscione.

AFTER 2025 – Learned stated that in 2025 a additional product plan which will run until 2030, and will include models that will focus more on autonomous driving and other technologies. However, this plan will be calibrated on the basis of the success of the recently presented business plan.

THE DUET – Learned also confirmed that he wants to revive the spider Duet in the electric version, assuming that the design work has gone on, but that now the company’s priority is to conquer market share. Another model linked to tradition that could see the light is the modern battery-powered version of the GTV, a sporty and high-performance three-door.