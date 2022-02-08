The first episode of Il Cantante Mascherato will amaze everyone

This morning conference with great fanfare for Rai 1’s Il Cantante Mascherato program. The Director of Rai 1 presented it Stefano Colettathe CEO of the talent show’s production company, Endemol Shine Italy, Leonardo Pasquinetti, Milly Carlucci and the whole team.

Big news have been introduced in this edition and the presenter has revealed some very important clues to determine who is hiding behind the masks.

Masks unite us all

Stefano Coletta shows all his confidence in Milly Carlucci’s program precisely because of the characterizing element of the format, the disguise:

“Masks still represent a fundamental element of attractionprecisely from a cultural point of view “.

And the presenter herself remembers:

“The mask is an important element. Who among us can say that we have never worn a mask or have not struggled to take off a mask. But for our artists it is an element of freedom“.

The result that we want to achieve with this new edition is to offer a moment of intergenerational union in the family, but above all to bring “lightness”. Here is what Coletta said about it:

“Lightness has been rewarded on Sanremo, lightness will reward this program. We need to link ourselves with mechanisms that make us forget what we have experienced in these two years. We look forward to the possibility of being able to return to normal. This talent game will bring a lot of joy into homes, it will bring these masks that basically each represent a way of being, an art, a personality. We all need the desire to take off the mask, just like the protagonists will do“.

The clues about the characters of this edition

Milly Carlucci has already presented the 12 leading masks of Il Cantante Mascherato, but during the press conference she also spread some clues that can help to understand the identities that hide behind fabrics and sequins.

First of all, the ease with which social networks identify the masks must be resized according to her, since:

“It’s easy to say that social media guess: in the midst of 3 thousand names, you must guess! We will gradually complicate the game “.

This year’s cast of contestants have racked up some significant numbers. Here they are:

“They have sold a total of 150 million records. They have starred in over 120 films. 3 Festival wins. More than 300 programs between management and participation. 70 fiction, 20 theatrical performances, 15 published books “.

Who will be the guests of the first episode?

In the first episode the 12 masks will have to duet with as many singers. The songs chosen will be the result of a negotiation between competitors, guests and production, but will contain significant clues to understand who is behind the disguise.

Here is who will be the guests of the first episode:

The Countryside Cousins

Marco Masini

Fausto Leali

Riccardo Fogli

Cristina D’Avena

Orietta Berti

Morgan

Memo Remigi

Mietta

Arisa

Edoardo Vianello

Christian Malgioglio

The new judge Arisa

Regarding the presence of the new judge, Milly Carlucci said she was very satisfied. In fact, during the program Dancing with the stars she was able to appreciate her for her talents, not only singers and dancers:

“You Arisa do not know her well, but I have known her well. Nobody has to explain anything to her about music. She is a very sharp woman: he seems not to look at you, but instead he looked at you and understood everything “.

But the singer scoffs, actually in the first edition in which she took part as a competitor, not even she had understood who was behind the other masks. And to those who ask the presenter if she had been in talks with the other eligible names that have been made during these months, including Morgan, she replies that she has exactly the team she wanted from the beginning.

Can they do a good detective job? We will find out soon! The first episode awaits us on Friday 11 February at 21:20 on Rai 1 and RaiPlay.

🔥 Don’t miss the best deals on TV and Homefollow our channel Telegram: t.me/scontipuntocasa 🔥