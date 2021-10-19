The first etf that invests in Bitcoin has arrived

The first arrived in the United States Bitcoin ETFs. Trading will begin today on Wall Street. A step that will undoubtedly have the effect of bringing cryptocurrencies closer to the average investor, who through the instrument of Exchange Traded Funds would be able to enter this market, causing a parallel increase in prices.

The prospect of the green light to the ETF, analysts report, was at the basis of the rise in Bitcoin in recent sessions, up to over the $ 62,000 threshold. This is a level very close to the all-time high of $ 64,896, set last April.

The ETF is the ‘ProShares Bitcoin Strategy’, designed by ProShares, a group active since 2006 that offers about 130 of these tools, covering the various market sectors. Under the regulations, the SEC does not have to give explicit approval to ETFs, which can be launched at the end of a 75-day period from the request, if the US regulator has no objections.

In its prospectus registered with the SEC, ProShares writes: “The Fund seeks to provide capital appreciation primarily through managed exposure to bitcoin futures contracts. The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin.

Bitcoin and bitcoin futures are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and have historically been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could fall significantly without notice, even to zero. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment. The performance of bitcoin futures contracts and therefore the performance of the Fund may differ significantly from the performance of bitcoin “