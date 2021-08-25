The first European future on Bitcoin from FinanciaLounge is coming



The first European Bitcoin future is coming



The new derivative will be traded on the Eurex, starting from 13 September 2021. The could exceed $ 52 thousand in the week

The demand from institutional investors is growing and Eurex of Deutsche Borsa, the main European derivatives exchange, announces the introduction of futures Exchange Traded Note (ETN) of Bitcoin. This choice will lead to the first regulated market in Europe on financial derivatives related to cryptocurrency.

IT STARTS ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

The first futures contract on the Bitcoin will start on 13 September 2021. The future is based on Etc Group’s Exchange traded cryptocurrency BTCetc-Etc Group Physical Bitcoin (Btce). The ETC replicates the Bitcoin trend at 100%, as reported in the information sheet and will be traded in EUR…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge