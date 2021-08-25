News

The first European future on Bitcoin from FinanciaLounge is coming

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


The first European Bitcoin future is coming

The new derivative will be traded on the Eurex, starting from 13 September 2021. The could exceed $ 52 thousand in the week

The demand from institutional investors is growing and Eurex of Deutsche Borsa, the main European derivatives exchange, announces the introduction of futures Exchange Traded Note (ETN) of Bitcoin. This choice will lead to the first regulated market in Europe on financial derivatives related to cryptocurrency.

IT STARTS ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

The first futures contract on the Bitcoin will start on 13 September 2021. The future is based on Etc Group’s Exchange traded cryptocurrency BTCetc-Etc Group Physical Bitcoin (Btce). The ETC replicates the Bitcoin trend at 100%, as reported in the information sheet and will be traded in EUR

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

921
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
741
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
729
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
570
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
559
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
556
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
540
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
498
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
474
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
466
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top