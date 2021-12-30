The first European giga factory of electric batteries is from an Italian- Corriere.it

Ribbon cutting and new electric cell. Northvolt was born in Sweden, the first European gigafactory, conceived and designed for green manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. Here comes the answer from the Old Continent to the American or Asian giants that produce batteries for electric cars. AND among the founders there is an Italian, engineer Paolo Cerruti, 51 years old and a past in Tesla together with the Swedish partner Peter Carlsson.

Production capacity Once fully operational, the Skeffeltea site in northern Sweden should produce enough batteries to power one million electric vehicles a year. In practice, the same number of cars that, according to reliable estimates, could be the world production of Elon Musk’s group. Northvolt will have a annual production capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) and has already collected orders for 26.5 billion euros from major European companies including the German giants Volkswagen and BMW as well as the Swedish Volvo. Inside the new factory, called “Northvolt Ett” they will find work 500 people but with the real prospect of reaching three thousand.



Objectives: clean energy and recycling Founded in 2016, Northvolt has gathered in the different funding rounds as large as $ 2.75 billion from various investors including Volkswagen itself and Goldman Sachs. “Of course, this first cell is just the beginning,” said Peter Carlsson, CEO and co-founder of Northvolt. “Over the next few years we are looking forward to Northvolt Ett significantly expanding its manufacturing capacity for enable the European transition to clean energy“. Deliveries will start next year. Among the founders and current chief operation officer is engineer Cerruti, who last June participated in an online event of RCS Academy, the business school of RCS Mediagroup, moderated by Francesca Gambarini of Corriere della Sera. Cerruti revealed ambitious goals including that of producing, by 2030, half of the batteries with recycled material.

The beginnings «The company was born in 2016 and previously we had participated in Tesla’s gigafactory 1. At that moment we realized that to get to the scale Tesla needed, Elon Musk’s company would have consumed the entire world production of lithium batteries in three or four years. Unthinkable. And so Tesla realized that batteries would be its production bottleneck. So we began to understand that the same production could be repeated in Europe. It must be understood that making batteries requires a lot of resources, electricity and raw materials. And we had to make a choice since our DNA did not allow us to rely onuse of energies of fossil origin or a large consumption of CO2. So we needed lower energy costs and lower Co2 impact. In Europe, the best country from this point of view is Sweden ».

Future projects When they went to seek funding, the first difficulties arose. “Nobody took us seriously when we proposed sustainable production five years ago. They told us: who is ready to pay for sustainable production? Actually it is not necessarily more expensive to produce sustainably. And it has its advantages. The use of recycled materials reduces exposure to the volatility of raw material costs on the market, helps stabilize costs and give visibility to our costs and therefore also to the costs that the customer will have to bear ». But Northvolt doesn’t stop at Sweden and has other projects, also in Europe. “We have the goal of opening in five years another two large factories, still to be built. One in southern Germany but we don’t have a final location. Italy? It has a handicap: the cost of energy which is very expensive, although it has an interesting mix of renewables. The key for us is to find a balance between an energy cost that is acceptable and truly renewable and not only through certificates ».

Source link