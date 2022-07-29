The first explanations for the absence of Ekitike

PSG will play the first official match of its 2022/2023 season this weekend by facing FC Nantes as part of the Champions Trophy (Sunday at 8:00 p.m.). The capital club will want to recover their title after losing it in August 2021 against LOSC (0-1). After a two-week internship in Japan, the Parisians returned to train and find two new recruits: Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike. While the two players were expected to take their first steps in the Rouge & Bleu colors against Nantes, the French striker did not make the trip to Tel Aviv in the end. A rather surprising decision and the first explanations begin to emerge.

The player will continue his preparation in Paris

In fact according to RMC Sports, Hugo Ekitike was not retained in the Parisian group since he would finally need a few more days of preparation to be at the top physically. The new Parisian player will therefore continue his preparation for the Camp des Loges with the aim of being at 100% for the resumption of Ligue 1 scheduled for Saturday August 6 in Clermont. With the absence of Mbappé, for suspension, the PSG will be able to count on Pablo Sarabia, Arnaud Kalimuendo or Mauro Icardi to take the point of the attack with Leo Messi and Neymar Jr.