The first family of Afghan refugees arrives in Cardano al Campo





They arrive this morning – Thursday 16 September – i first Afghan refugees assigned to the province of Varese: entrusted to Exodus, will be welcomed in a home in Cardano al Campo, near the airport of Malpensa.

“It’s about eight people, all belonging to the same family unit” explains Roberto Sartori, manager of the cooperative, already active in welcoming refugees. “We will host them in a house that was already used as a reception center and which has been adapted”.

Unlike the asylum seekers seen in previous years – who mostly came individually and mostly from Africa – the bulk of the Afghans evacuated from Kabul is made up of families (photo: chiesadimilano.it). “We will probably welcome four other people as well who are part of the extended family ».

Compared to the summary information of two weeks ago, now – exactly one month after the fall of Kabul in the hands of the Taliban – the picture is starting to be clearer also on the overall numbers: 56 refugees should be assigned to the province of Varese, that the Prefecture “sorts” to the realities (already structured) that have responded to a special emergency call published at the beginning of September. The figure for the province of Varese is in line with initial forecasts: in total, the saved Afghans are 4,890 – 2,136 men, 1,301 women and 1,453 children – and therefore, taking an average, each of the one hundred Italian provinces should welcome on average – in fact – about fifty. .

“It will also be a challenge for us to interact with Afghan people, families »continues Sartori of Exodus, which in recent years has followed the reception of refugees from war (such as those from Libya) and migrants seeking asylum, mostly from Africa. “I also spoke with the mayor Maurizio Colombo, who had already discussed with the Prefecture on the possibility of welcoming, despite not having the availability of municipal properties”.

The condition of Afghans evacuated from Kabul is very different from that of asylum seekers with whom we have had to deal in the last decade, as they are people who collaborated with Italy and NATO and are therefore already recognized “upstream”, having been brought to Italy by official channels (evacuation planes).

Prime Minister Mario Draghi had said at a press conference that «They were given the status of refugees», A status that allows you to live permanently in Italy. According to other sources – for example the Ambrosian Caritas – i refugees are still in the state of asylum seekers, even if for those who have already arrived in Milan in recent days, interviews have already been scheduled at the Prefecture.

From work alongside the Italian military to evacuation: an Afghan interpreter for two months in Varese with his family

The refugees who arrived today are part of the “emergency” evacuation path activated when Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban. However, they are not the first refugees ever: in the province of Varese for example, the family of an interpreter who had worked for the Italian Army in Herat already lives, transferred to Italy in June with the “Aquila operation” which had affected just over 200 people (Herat then fell on 12 August, a few days before Kabul).



