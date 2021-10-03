News

The first film in orbit is Russian: Cruise mocked – Chronicle

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Yulija Peresild, 37, has been preparing to become the first astronaut actress

Yulija Peresild, 37, has been preparing to become the first astronaut actress

by Giovanni Bogani Russia beats USA 1-0. A small step for cinema, but a big step for Putin’s pride: it will be Russian, and not American, the first film shot in space. To mockery to Elon Musk and Tom Cruise, who had already announced their “mission impossible”, a film to be shot aboard the International Space Station, that steel mosquito orbiting above the Earth. Instead, the Russians will get there first. They are ready: a director, an actress and a cosmonaut. They will leave …

by Giovanni Bogani

Russia beats USA 1-0. A small step for cinema, but a big step for Putin’s pride: it will be Russian, and not American, the first film shot in space. To mock Elon Musk and Tom Cruise, who had already announced their “mission impossible”, a film to be shot on board the International Space Station, that steel mosquito orbiting above the Earth. Instead, the Russians will get there first.

They are ready: a director, an actress and a cosmonaut. They will leave on Tuesday night, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It seems to be back to the sixties, when the Cold War was also fought in space. The USA and the USSR fought every inch between the Earth and infinity. They launched missiles, satellites, they went to conquer planets: it was a propaganda war, but also a real war: because from space the enemy could be spied better; and why the missile that could send a man into orbit could also launch a nuclear warhead thousands of miles away. The best in space proved to be the strongest economically, technologically. And his ideology also seemed the winning one.

In the album of memories there is the little dog Laika, the first living being in space, unaware of everything, sent to die there in 1957; and Juri Gagarin, Russian cosmonaut with a good boy face, first man in orbit, in April 1961. The fascinating names of the spacecraft: Sputnik, Soyuz, Apollo. In 007 movies, villains came from Russia with love. But the USSR had the advantage: until the United States placed the match point, with Neil Armstrong being the first man to set foot on the Moon, on July 20, 1969. It was all a space frenzy: David Bowie sang “Space Oddity”, his major Tom floated in space. Charm of the space that returns in 2014, with “Gravity” by Cuaròn, which wins the Oscar. The “space” cinema seemed like the stuff of Americans: and instead, the Russians win at the photo finish the race for the first film really shot in space.

Elon Musk had already set everything up for Tom Cruise, with a budget of 200 million dollars. But first an actress, Yulija Peresild, will arrive in space, together with a director, Klim Shipenko, who is not just anyone, but the author of the film “Salyut 7”, about the Soviet expedition of 1985. To prepare his actress, he flew it 6000 meters on a plane, and then plummeted, dozens of times. The film will be called – never was the title more appropriate – “The Challenge”. The launch is scheduled for the day after tomorrow.

© All rights reserved

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

940
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
846
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
827
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
779
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
734
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
730
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
724
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
720
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
713
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top