The first film in orbit is Russian: Cruise mocked – Chronicle

Russia beats USA 1-0. A small step for cinema, but a big step for Putin’s pride: it will be Russian, and not American, the first film shot in space. To mock Elon Musk and Tom Cruise, who had already announced their “mission impossible”, a film to be shot on board the International Space Station, that steel mosquito orbiting above the Earth. Instead, the Russians will get there first.

They are ready: a director, an actress and a cosmonaut. They will leave on Tuesday night, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It seems to be back to the sixties, when the Cold War was also fought in space. The USA and the USSR fought every inch between the Earth and infinity. They launched missiles, satellites, they went to conquer planets: it was a propaganda war, but also a real war: because from space the enemy could be spied better; and why the missile that could send a man into orbit could also launch a nuclear warhead thousands of miles away. The best in space proved to be the strongest economically, technologically. And his ideology also seemed the winning one.

In the album of memories there is the little dog Laika, the first living being in space, unaware of everything, sent to die there in 1957; and Juri Gagarin, Russian cosmonaut with a good boy face, first man in orbit, in April 1961. The fascinating names of the spacecraft: Sputnik, Soyuz, Apollo. In 007 movies, villains came from Russia with love. But the USSR had the advantage: until the United States placed the match point, with Neil Armstrong being the first man to set foot on the Moon, on July 20, 1969. It was all a space frenzy: David Bowie sang “Space Oddity”, his major Tom floated in space. Charm of the space that returns in 2014, with “Gravity” by Cuaròn, which wins the Oscar. The “space” cinema seemed like the stuff of Americans: and instead, the Russians win at the photo finish the race for the first film really shot in space.

Elon Musk had already set everything up for Tom Cruise, with a budget of 200 million dollars. But first an actress, Yulija Peresild, will arrive in space, together with a director, Klim Shipenko, who is not just anyone, but the author of the film “Salyut 7”, about the Soviet expedition of 1985. To prepare his actress, he flew it 6000 meters on a plane, and then plummeted, dozens of times. The film will be called – never was the title more appropriate – “The Challenge”. The launch is scheduled for the day after tomorrow.