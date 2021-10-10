The first film shot on the Space Station

She is not an astronaut, nor a super rich woman: Julija Peresil’d, 37, is a Russian actress of Ukrainian origin who has achieved a certain fame in her country thanks to roles in television, cinema and theater. But this time her new character took her to none other than Space, and it’s not about cinematic fiction! In fact, on October 5, Julija went into orbit, on a Soyuz spacecraft, together with director Klim Šipenko and cosmonaut Anton Škaplerov, a veteran of the fourth orbital mission. The three are now on the International Space Station, where they have joined the seven astronauts who were already on board. Orbiting surgeon. A few weeks after the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission, which sent four “civilians” into orbit (but without docking at the Space Station) on a Dragon capsule, two other people who are not astronauts fly over our heads these days professionals.



Actress Julija Peresil’d undergoing training.

© CPK / RosCosmos

Julija and Klim will be the first to make a real film, tentatively titled The Challenge, aboard the Station: the plot tells the adventure of a doctor-surgeon who is sent to Space to save the life of an astronaut who suffered a cardiac arrest during a “spacewalk”. The orbiting scenes should take 35-40 minutes of the overall length of the film. She and Šipenko, since the crew is of limited necessity, will perform all the functions of the whole crew: shooting, sound, lighting, make-up and so on. Choice of 3,000 candidates. To select the actress, the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Channel One Russia launched a competition to which about 3,000 responded, and among these twenty finalists were selected. After the medical and aptitude tests, the commission of experts chose Julija Peresil’d as the interpreter of the main role. The actress and director then underwent a few months’ training, which included parabolic flights in zero gravity, centrifuge, parachute jumps and training in a reproduction of the Russian segment of the Station.

The crew of the ISS therefore finds themselves in these days with a truly original diversion, the shooting of the scenes of the film, which however will not disturb the work on board – even if they are expected to participate in the shooting (in their free time, we imagine) others two cosmonauts: Oleg Novitsky and Pëtr Dubrov. It is not known whether American, European and Japanese astronauts on the ISS were invited to appear. The film, financed in part by the Russian Federal Fund for the Social and Economic Support of National Cinematography and Channel One, has sparked some criticism in the Russian scientific community, which points out that resources have been diverted for perhaps more important initiatives.

And Tom Cruise? We still don’t know. On the other hand, The Challenge it is seen by Russia as an opportunity to increase the prestige of its space program. And it marks a point of pride in his favor towards the United States: in fact, in 2020 there was talk of a film with Tom Cruise on the Space Station. But Tom is still on Earth and there is no certain news about his space mission, while Julija Peresil’d and Klim Shipenko are working in orbit. They are expected to return on October 17, again with a Soyuz, and their “space drama” will be released towards the end of next year.