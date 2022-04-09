The first fines of 100 euros are triggered for over 50 no-vaxes, they will be up to 100 thousand a day

After several delays and bureaucratic problems, automatic fines of 100 euros start for those over 50 who have not been vaccinated by last February 1st.

More than two months after the official introduction of the obligation and when the state of emergency has ended, sanctions are applied for those over 50 who have not been vaccinated. All over-fifties who have not undergone the doses, obviously excluding those who could not do it for health reasons, will receive a letter from the Revenue Agency informing them of the fine. This unlocks the sending process, stopped in the last two months due to the difficulty on the part of the Ministry of Health (supported by the ASL and by Sogei, the company that works for the Ministry of Economy) to draw up the precise lists of those not vaccinated. . Not only that: until a few days ago we were still waiting to receive the favorable opinion from the Privacy Guarantor.

Now, with the approval of the Authority, the lists have arrived at the Agency-Collection side, which through the Post Office will send the tax bills. In all, the over 50s who did not get vaccinated by February 1 are 1.8 million, including hundreds of thousands of recovered and several people who have not been able to undergo any dose. This is why Sogei in January estimated that the subjects actually to be sanctioned were about 1.5 / 1.6 million.

The first batch of letters (called “notices of initiation of the sanctioning procedure”) are being sent: they will be approximately 600 thousand. Then 50,000 to 100,000 per day should be sent, based on the receipt of the lists by the Ministry of Health. Once the letter arrives, those over 50 (workers, unemployed or retired) will have ten days to respond, possibly sending a medical certificate to prove that they have not been able to vaccinate.

The competent Asl will evaluate these documents. The sanction will be avoided only in case “of ascertained danger to health, in relation to specific documented clinical conditions, certified by the general practitioner of the patient or by the vaccinator“. After receiving the reply to the communication, the Agency will have another 180 days to actually send the folder via email or via Pec.

Even if we estimate that the first letters will arrive in these days, the first answers would be at the end of the month: it is therefore probable that the actual sending of the folders will arrive close to the fateful date of June 15, when the vaccination obligation will expire (except for doctors , health and RSA personnel). Even if the fine arrived after that date, the payment would still be due.