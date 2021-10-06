the first five minutes of the new Ridley Scott movie

The exit of The Last Duel, the new historical film directed by Ridley Scott, arriving in our rooms on October 14th.

In the meantime, the first five minutes of this film, which sees the cast, have been released Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck And Jodie Comer. You can see them thanks to the player you find below.

HERE you can find our review

The plot of The Last Duel

The Last Duel is set in 14th century France and inspired by real events. The protagonists of the story are the knight Jean de Carrouges and his squire Jacques Le Gris. In 1386, returning home from a war, de Carrouges discovers that his best friend raped his wife Margerite. Nobody believed her, though, and so Le Gris was relieved of all charges. But de Carrouges is not there, and appeals to the King of France for justice. The ruling provides that the two will compete in a duel to the death. Whoever survives will have God on their side. And, if de Carrouges loses, his wife will be burned at the stake for swearing in falsehood.

Written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon And Nicole Holofcener and based on the 1957 novel of the same name written by Patricia Highsmith, the film is produced by Jennifer Fox, Scott, Kevin Walsh And Holofcener. Damon and Affleck are executive producers with Drew Vinton And Kevin Halloran.