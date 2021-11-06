the first flight to New York and the anger of former Alitalia employees

ITA Airways inaugurates his first flight to New York: a great achievement for the “fledgling” Italian air transport company, former Alitalia, but that does not blur the anger and it indignation of former Alitalia employees. In fact, while ITA Airways is on its first intercontinental flight, starting a partneriship with the micromobility company Helbiz, i Alitalia workers theirs continue protests, outraged by the approval of Infrastructure and Transport decree, previously proposed but not yet accepted, called “Decree of Shame” whose art.7 will go to to delete the employment, wage and regulatory protections provided for by I.2112 in the transfer of activities from Alitalia to ITA. The possibility had already been at stake for some time and fear was present, but now there has been confirmation, which has caused bewilderment and disappointment among the workers.

ITA Airways, the first flight and the anger of the workers

To start with the best resolutions the company Helbiz projected a good omen message on the Nasdaq screen a Time Square, which reports: “Helbiz and Nasdaq welcome ITA Airways to New York“. The spokespersons of the companies say they are satisfied, but in the meantime, in Italy, however, they continue protests by Alitalia workers. «A government that dismisses and cancels rights a thousands of workers to respond to the interests of multinationals in the aviation sector, a government that creates a dangerous precedent that will be able to question all “social clauses“In the world of work, a government that is supported by almost the entire parliamentary arc!” They write on the Facebook page “All aboard – No to the Ita plan“. The workers are ready to take to the streets, angry and disappointed, determined to assert their rights. What will happen in practice we will know in the coming days.

