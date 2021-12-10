the first gameplay is scary

After making its debut right on stage at the Game Awards, Ninja Theory’s long-awaited Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga is back at Geoff Keighley’s show in nothing short of dazzling form, with a gameplay video that – although it didn’t show us later much of the playful recipe – has on the other hand highlighted the graphic goodness of a production that will allow us to embark on a journey into the realistic and enveloping abyss. In this regard, it was the creator of the event who confirmed the in-game nature of the movie, because in some situations it could have easily been mistaken for a CGI video. Having made the necessary premise, let’s dive right into this world of dark colors, so as to find ourselves with the courageous heroine struggling with a fearsome giant.

Senua: guide and warrior

“And she said: with our swords we will forge new stories, to strike the gods who hunt us down “. With these words, most likely uttered by the storyteller named Druth, the trailer opens and shows Senua and her men as they prepare to go into battle, or rather, to hunt for giants. Here it is already possible to reflect on the growth of the protagonist who, net of the affliction for the voices in her head, seemed to us very different from the girl at times scared of the first chapter. That of Hellblade II, in other words, it could be a safer Senua hardened by a difficult existence, therefore capable of inspiring confidence and courage in the men he finds himself leading in battle.

The reasons that will push the young woman to explore these wastelands in search of abominable beasts are currently unknown but it is clear that, once again, they could be intimately linked to her psychic condition or her life. Either way, the warrior leads her over a stony beach washed by a heavy storm, until she reaches a huge cave hidden by the mist.

The group continues to move nimbly but cautiously, while Senua – aware that she is putting the lives of her parents in grave danger – approaches a mound of human bones, the remains of a macabre banquet of the giant.

When the immense, creeping figure enters the cave, it is possible to notice a certain similarity with the representation of Hela according to Ninja Theory, a similarity that could be anything but coincidental. Once ambushed by Senua, the creature is engulfed in flames but counterattacks with unprecedented ferocity and breaks many lives. Among the cries of the dying warriors, in a scene that seems to blend cutscene and gameplay seamlessly, we see what could be a first playful novelty within Hellblade II, represented precisely by the combined assaults. To be clear, Senua could order her men to pour pitch on enemies, and then hit them with spears and flaming darts, but also pass a ready-to-use weapon to attack quickly.

At the same time, he may find himself in the situation of having to save the lives of his allies but we wait to understand the degree of freedom with which it will be possible to carry out these actions before expressing ourselves more fully on the matter. The combat system also remains to be discovered, which in the first Hellblade was characterized by a certain basic repetitiveness (to find out more, refer to the Hellblade review), and the environmental puzzles, which we hope are no longer based almost exclusively on “runic alignments”. Before moving on to the audiovisual presentation, we want to pause briefly on the end of the film, when the giant – after struggling to survive – invokes the warrior’s help by naming her.

Given the incredible expressiveness of Senua’s face, it is possible to photograph the exact moment in which her eyes widen when she realizes she knows the creature, which perhaps she could decide to help during the adventure. In short, both on the narrative front and on the purely playful side, Senua’s Saga could exceed the ambitions of its predecessor by no means, which is why we can’t wait to witness an even more “concrete” gameplay than this.

The next-gen, the real one

It is well known that with cross-generational productions it is possible to do wonders on the visual front, just think of the results obtained by Playground Games with Forza Horizon 5.

Said this, Hellblade II has literally bewitched us with its graphics, because it gave us an even clearer idea of ​​the potential of current consoles and, in this specific case, of Unreal Engine 5. The guys from Ninja Theory created “uncompromising” scenes, accompanied by songs with a Norse flavor and from a sound profile of the highest level. Senua’s screams, with the twitching of her facial muscles, are a feast for the eyes, while the giant’s sores and deformities cause genuine disgust. The quality of the textures is stellar, from the single stones of the beach to the materials of the clothes, a discourse that we extend to the superb rendering of fire. The grayish clouds of the storm go well with global lighting that fully enhances the bleak beauty of the scenarios, the orange reflections of the flaming sticks on the skin of the warriors and the play of light in the puddles of water.

To make the final result even more credible, there is a hint of environmental destructibility, with the wooden structures that – smashed by the giant’s blows – are transformed into fragments of all types and sizes that fall, individually, to the ground. In short, even from this point of view, the gameplay reveal of Hellblade 2 Senua’s Saga has hit the mark and if the complete experience were to offer a good variety of settings, then the game could earn a place among the most amazing titles ever in terms of graphics.