the first gameplay video for the first chapter – Nerd4.life

Publisher Square Enix published the first video from gameplay from Life is Strange Remastered Collectioncollection that includes the first two episodes of the series: Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

Owners of the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors will receive the free Remastered Collection.

In the video, which you find at the head of the news, you can see the new version of one of the initial scenes of the game, the one in which the protagonist Max witnesses the murder of Chloe in the school bathroom and begins to understand that she has a power.

As specified in the press release, the footage shows the following improvements:

native 4K resolution with Unreal 4 and a rebuilt lighting system;

new and reworked character models for 4K with more polygons;

more expressive animations, hair with more natural physics, tears, wounds and other updated elements;

More detailed Max facial expressions thanks to updated special facial effects;

facial expressions and eyes of Nathan and Chloe reworked;

full lip sync;

new and updated environments with reflections and textures;

Also released a second video, showing a video confrontation between the old and the new version of Life is Strange. In this case, the sequence set in Chloe’s room was used.

For the rest, we remind you that Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be available starting from February 1, 2022 on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia. It will also be playable on GeForce Now and on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, the latter two versions in backward compatibility. Soon it will also arrive on Nintendo Switch, although the launch date of the latter version is not yet known.