the first games arriving in January 2022 announced – Nerd4.life

Through the pages of Xbox Wire, Microsoft has announced the first delivery of Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC games coming in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass to January 2022 for subscribers to the service. These include Gorogoa, Olija and The Pedestrian, already available today, as well as Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Outer Wilds and much more.

here are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2022:

Gorogoa (Cloud, console and PC) ID @ Xbox – January 4th

Olija (Cloud, console and PC) ID @ Xbox – January 4th

The Pedestrian (Cloud, console and PC) ID @ Xbox – January 4th

Embr (Cloud, console and PC) ID @ Xbox – January 6th

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC) EA Play – January 6

Outer Wilds (Cloud, console and PC) ID @ Xbox – January 6th

Splunky 2 (Console and PC) ID @ Xbox – January 13th

The Anacrusis (Game Preview for Console and PC) – January 13th

Among the novelties of January 2022 for Xbox Game Pass subscribers certainly stands out Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the collection that includes the remastered versions of the first three chapters of the Bioware series, optimized in 4K Ultra HD, with more than 40 downloadable contents included , including weapons, armor and promotional packs. To find out more, we recommend reading our review. Gorogoa, Olija and The Pedestrian are three interesting independent titles already available today and which all in all are worth a try.

Another interesting addition is Spelunky 2 (here our review) instead it is a roguelike platformer with completely destructible levels generated randomly and offering a challenging gaming experience. The Anacrusis, on the other hand, is a cooperative shooter created by Chet Faliszek, one of the fathers of Left 5 Dead, and which, not surprisingly, incorporates many of its mechanics. In this case, however, we are in a space station invaded by aliens that our team will have to eliminate to save the rest of the crew.

Furthermore, i games that will leave Xbox Game Pass on January 15th:

Desperados III (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ghost of a Tale (PC)

Kingdom Hearts III (Console)

Mount & Blade: Warband (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pandemic (Console and PC)

Yiik: A Postmodern RPG (PC)

