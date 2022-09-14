The first gay James Bond? Luke Evans talks about the possibility

Since Daniel Craig’s departure from 007 was announced, the names of his replacements are a daily topic. For example, lately the possibility that Luke Evans could become James Bond has been raised, and faced with such assumptions, many wonder how fans would react if the role were taken by a gay performer.

It was in 2002 when the British actor openly declared himself homosexual and since then he has never been afraid to talk about his sexuality. To tell the truth, this is something that little or nothing should matter to the audience. However, during a recent interview, Luke Evans was asked if the public was ready for a gay actor to bring James Bond to life.

“I don’t know what the public attitude is now, if they care enough to care about what James Bond does in bed,” the actor replied. “I don’t think that matters at all to the character, to be honest.”

Last year was when Evans commented that he would love to play the character. This after his name appeared on a list of potential replacements. Although the reality is that all the candidates are nothing more than machinations of the fans. Since the producers of the saga have not said anything official, nor mentioned a single name.

With regard to the homosexuality of the actor or the character, the same producers have already declared that they would not have any problem. Producer Barbara Broccoli dismissed the idea that the character could be played by a woman. But as for her sexual orientation, she commented that the actor who plays him could be non-binary and that even the character is “open to interpretation.”

On the other hand, other actors like John Boyega believe that 007 will probably never be black. It is a possibility that they observe quite remote. However, Idris Elba is on the list of candidates and no one seems to have a problem with that. You can see the list of actors who are proposed for the role now here.

Meanwhile Evans is part of the cast of Pinocchiothe new live action version based on the 1940 classic that is already on Disney Plus. It is the second live action of the mouse company in which the actor participates. He also played Gastón in Beauty and the Beast alongside Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.