The first giant on planet Earth was an ichthyosaur

A study shows that ichthyosaurs evolved into ocean giants much faster than whales

[27 Dicembre 2021]

A two-meter long skull, a total body length of 17 meters, a weight of 45 tons, fins that cleave the sea: what looks like a sperm whale is actually a reptile and lived in the oceans about 250 million years ago. This is how an international team of researchers led by the German universities of Bonn and Mainz and by Claremont College and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County describe in study “Early giant reveals faster evolution of large size in ichthyosaurs than in cetaceans” published on Science, the first known giant animal to ever evolve. It is a new species of ichthyosaur – also called “saurian fish” – whose skeleton with an imposing skull, larger than that of the Tyrannosaurus rex, was excavated in Nevada.

At the Universität Bonn they say the study shows that “Ichthyosaurs evolved their impressive size in just three million years, much faster than the evolution of gigantism in today’s whales.” With the help of modeling, the team found that ichthyosaurs lived in excellent environments to support such large body sizes. The results therefore show how marine ecosystems can form and respond to abiotic changes such as climate, atmosphere or water conditions ».

While dinosaurs ruled the land, ichthyosaurs and other aquatic reptiles ruled the seas thanks to ever-changing fins and hydrodynamic body shapes similar to those of fish and cetaceans, which allowed ichthyosaurs to swim in ancient oceans for most of the world. era of the dinosaurs. Ichthyosaurs are derived from an as yet unknown group of terrestrial reptiles and breathed air. The principal author of the study, paleontologist Martin Sander of the Institut für Geowissenschaften of the Universität Bonn, and of the Dinosaur Institute of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, explains that «From the first discoveries of skeletons in southern England and in Germany over 250 years ago, these “saurian fish” were among the first large fossil reptiles known to science, long before the dinosaurs, and have captured the popular imagination ever since. ” Sander and his team have been working regularly for 30 years in the Fossil Hill Member in the trembling Augusta Mountains in Nevada, mountains that connect our present to the ancient oceans, opening a window on the Triassic and allowing us to get a glimpse into the life of 247.2 – 237 millions of years ago. It was in Fossil Hill Member that in 1998 the first remains of the new giant animal just described came to light, but initially it was only part of the vertebrae.

Sender recalls that “The importance of the find was not immediately apparent, as only a few vertebrae were exposed on the side of the canyon. However, the anatomy of the vertebrae suggested that the anterior end of the animal might still be hidden in the rocks. ‘ On a day in September 2011, the team of researchers began excavations to see if this hypothesis was valid and found the skull, forelimbs and thoracic region, all well-preserved remains. The giant who came to light was given the name Cymbospondylus youngorum, with the second part of the name being a tribute to the Great Basin Brewery of Reno which sponsored the fieldwork and owned by Tom and Bonda Young, the inventors of the famous Icky beer which features an ichthyosaur on its label.

Faced with what appeared to be an exceptional discovery, the team began describing the anatomy of the skeleton using traditional paleontological methods and determining when the animal had lived. They discovered how ichthyosaurs evolved to these gigantic dimensions and, after collecting numerous data from the scientific literature, they used them as a basis for computational and modeling analyzes. The result was that ‘The new ichthyosaur lived in the Middle Triassic (247 to 237 million years ago) and was more than 17 meters long, the size of a sperm whale. The find represents the largest animal ever discovered since that moment, both on land and in the sea ».

Adds Sander: “As far as we know, it was even the first giant creature to ever inhabit the Earth. More detailed analyzes revealed that Cymbospondylus youngorum lived 246 million years ago, about three million years after the first ichthyosaurs transformed from terrestrial reptiles into aquatic reptiles. Even though three million years sounds long by our standards, it’s an incredibly short time to grow that much “,

New discoveries that have also raised a new question: “How could a species among ichthyosaurs evolve so quickly into such a giant?” To find out, the team used modeling to recreate the flow of energy present in the ecosystem at the time.

senior author of the study, biologist Lars Schmitz of Scripps College and Dinosaur Institute Research, in turn explains that ‘A rather unique aspect of this project is the integrative nature of our approach. Having detailed the anatomy of the giant skull and thus understanding how this animal is related to other ichthyosaurs, we wanted to understand the significance of the new discovery in the context of the large-scale evolutionary model of the body size of an ichthyosaur and a whale. To do this, we needed to understand how the fossil ecosystem preserved in the Fossil Hill Member might have worked ».

Using sophisticated computer models, the study authors examined the probable energy of the Fossil Hill fauna’s food web, recreating the ancient environment through data, finding that marine food webs must have been able to support a carnivorous ichthyosaur again. more colossal.

Another author of the study, Eva Maria Griebeler, from the Institut für Organismische und Molekulare Evolutionsbiologie at Johannes Gutenberg – Universität Mainz points out that “Understanding how this food web works from ecological modeling was very exciting. Due to their large size and consequent energy demand, the densities of the largest ichthyosaurs of the Fossil Hill fauna, including the Cymbospondylus youngorum, they must have been substantially lower than those suggested by our field census ”.

The researchers found that while both cetaceans and ichthyosaurs developed very large body sizes, their respective evolutionary trajectories towards gigantism were different. Schmitz points out that ‘Evolutionary models show very clearly that ichthyosaurs boomed from their initial size, becoming giants early in their evolutionary history, while whales took much longer to reach the outer limits of enormity. The reason is that ichthyosaurs appear to have benefited from the abundance of eel-like conodonts and a variety of ammonites, shell-bearing relatives of modern cuttlefish and octopuses, particularly the nautilus. The extinct ammonites filled the ecological void following the mass extinction at the end of the Permian and found excellent living conditions ».

Conversely, some types of plankton have been an important driving force in the evolution of whale size. Furthermore, the different species of whales and dolphins have evolved differently, tying themselves to certain food specializations. Fin whales, for example, have lost their teeth, while giant sperm whales that hunt squid have kept them. For scientists, “One thing is certain: although their evolutionary paths were different, both whales and ichthyosaurs relied on exploiting niches in the food chain to make them really big.”

Another study author Jorge Velez Juarbe of the Department of Mammalogy at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County concludes: ‘This discovery and the results of our study highlight how different groups of marine tetrapods have evolved body sizes of epic proportions under circumstances in some way. similar, but at surprisingly different speeds. Another interesting aspect is that the Cymbospondylus youngorum and the rest of the Fossil Hill fauna are a testament to the resilience of life in the oceans after the worst mass extinction in Earth’s history. It can be said that this is the first big dip for tetrapods in the oceans ».