The first Granarolo shop opens in the center: fresher products at discounted prices

BOLOGNA The first Granarolo workshop arrives in via Irnerio. Two windows, with the classic blue color of the brand, at number 12/5, which open onto the products of the dairy giant with a focus on food waste. In fact, on the shelves of the neighborhood shop’s 170 square meters, you will find those short-term foods offered with last minute promotions up to 50%.

The group’s second point of sale in a city center, after opening a couple of months ago in Milan, the shop is a real paradise for milk, yogurt, butter, puddings, cheeses: on sale there is the whole range of Granarolo brand products, plus a few partner companies. At the entrance you are greeted by the large sign “Bologna, where our story began. “Then, in addition to the refrigerators, there is a cutting counter and to meet the public in the university area, sandwiches are made every day.

“We have outlets in the factories of Bologna, Modena and Gioia del Colle – says the president Gianpiero Calzolari at the ribbon cutting – but these shops bring us closer to consumers from an anti-waste point of view: here you will find all those short-lived products that are still widely good. that for organizational reasons the large-scale retail trade does not host and that they will be sold at a drugstore price. It is an attempt to reflect on food waste “. After the opening in Bologna, the group’s goal is to inaugurate new stores next year in other Italian cities, all directly managed, “but we will not have a chain of stores. because our job is another “, adds Calzolari who takes the opportunity to make a point on the trend of the year.

“The company closes 2021 discreetly despite the surge in inflation which will weigh mainly in 2022. We are in line with what we thought”. The neighborhood shop fits in with the commitments of the Municipality in favor of environmental sustainability. “Our city, together with the University, is engaged in the battle against waste – continues the city councilor Daniele Ara – Bologna will be the leading city of the network of municipalities involved in this front”. Open from Monday to Saturday, from 9 to 20, the Bottega has also launched an anti-fraud information campaign together with the Police on the side of the elderly.