Tech

The first Halo was initially thought of as an open world, like Infinite – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read

Halo Infinite pushed the saga to new horizons, with open environments contrasting with the classic style of the saga. The first Halo, however, it was originally meant to have a setting open-world. The developers, however, had to reduce the range of the game due to the limitations of the hardware available 20 years ago.

The information comes from Marcus Lehto, director of Halo: Combat Evolved, who recently had his say – on Twitter – about Halo Infinite.

A fan then took the opportunity to ask Lehto if he would have liked Halo: Combat Evolved to have had one more open-world structure. Lehto explains that the original plans for Halo were actually to make it an open-world game. “When we created the first demo, the intention was to make it open world,” he explains. “The best result in this regard was The Silent Cartographer level”.

The fourth level of the Halo campaign: Combat Evolved, The Silent Cartographer was one of the most popular when it debuted in 2001. In it, the Master Chief and a group of UNSC Marines land on a small island to try to find a hidden room in one of the structures.

To some extent, then, Halo Infinite is only offering what was Bungie’s original vision.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Halo Infinite: against all odds, mention Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo! Here is the video

3 weeks ago

The Trilogy, a collection not at all “definitive” and so disappointing – Nerd4.life

November 18, 2021

best launch for an Xbox game, what’s new in the coming months?

November 11, 2021

Huawei Watch GT 3: design and autonomy to scream! The review

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button