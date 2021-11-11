The first Hard Disk with PCIe NVMe interface is from Seagate

Seagate showed during theOpen Compute Project Summit the first Hard Disk connected to a host using thePCIe interface. This unit uses the NVMe protocol, allowing hard drives to be easily paired with modern and fast NVMe solid state drives to offer the datacenter versatile and economical data storage solutions.

The experimental unit Seagate supports protocols SAS, SATA and native NVMe without the need for additional adapters, the Hard Disks have been put to the test in a case 2 JBOD drives (a particular rack cabinet case) which uses a simple PCIe switch to connect 12 3.5 ”drives using a single PCIe drive.

Credit: Seagate

Modern Hard Drives do not reach a wide enough bandwidth to saturate even a single PCIe 2.0 channel, but the future could hold interesting surprises and the current 6 Gbps offered by SATA interfaces and 12 Gbps by SAS may not be enough anymore, so the PCIe interface seems to be the best way forward, even considering that SSDs with NVMe interface are gaining market share also in datacenters; in short, a standardized interface is undoubtedly a good idea.

Furthermore use the same physical and logical interface for HDD and SSD greatly simplifies hardware and software for datacenter, aiming at a reduction in development and management costs.

Credit: Seagate

Obviously i adoption times will be long, Seagate declares that the first samples will be available to select customers starting with September 2022 while the solutions commercial will arrive within mid 2024 and they will be in any case oriented to the enterprise and datacenter market. However, the company points out that adopting this approach in the future it may also bring benefits to consumer PCs.

Analyzing Seagate’s plans it is reasonable to expect that i early Hard Disks equipped with a PCIe interface they will use the proprietary HAMR (heath-assisted magnetic recording) technology with capacities between 30 TB and 40 TB.