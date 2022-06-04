The first Harry Potter book turns 25 this month and its universe is still present

If you are one of the thousands of children around the world who started reading the Harry Potter saga as soon as it was published, I am sorry to inform you that you are getting older: the first book of all, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 25 this month. Its first edition went on sale on June 26, 1997 in the United Kingdom.

He arrived in the United States a year later, in September 1998, and to Spain would not arrive until 2000 when the Salamandra publishing house took over the rights to publish the novel in Spanish. Then it was already a true world phenomenon. A saga of seven books that went from the pages of paper to movie theaters, the place where it seems that it will continue to develop.

VIDEO 5 CURIOSITIES of HARRY POTTER that will blow your “snitch”

Although JK Rowling got millions of children around the world to develop a taste for voracious reading thanks to The Philosopher’s Stone and its sequels, the author is enjoying the sweetness of making movies that wipe out billions of dollars in revenue, that’s why the future of Harry Potter is not in the books but in the movies.

And this is how the current director of Warner Bros, David Zaslav, sees it, that as soon as he takes up his new position Rowling has been called in to discuss “the future of the Harry Potter saga”. Although a few years ago it seemed quite clear with the premiere of the beginning of the Fantastic Beasts saga, now it is not so clear…

The continuing controversies generated by Rowling’s own views on transgender people and the disaster that Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets has caused seem to indicate that the Harry Potter saga could return to its origins sooner rather than later, Well, it has already been possible to verify the pull that the original trio continues to have.

And although both Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint and Emma Watson herself have shown their reluctance to return to a possible Harry Potter movie, especially seeing their names related to Rowling’s, Warner could have several aces up its sleeve, such as an animated movie or series?

An AI recreates the Harry Potter characters following the description of the novels

Since it is clear that the world of Harry Potter is still a gold mine, his books are still selling by the thousands all over the world and the new video game based on his world, Hogwarts Legacyis one of the most anticipated of the moment.

But perhaps, not all the magical world seems to be interesting because, If the Fantastic Beasts saga has proven anything, it’s that not everything works and that, perhaps, the key when developing this franchise is none other than having children as protagonists and walking through the wide corridors and grounds of Hogwarts. What other Harry Potter projects would you like to see?