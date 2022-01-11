The first heart transplant from a genetically modified pig

A pig-to-human heart transplant has been successfully performed for the first time in the United States, with a technique that could potentially save the lives of thousands of people waiting to receive new organs in the future. The pig heart, genetically engineered to reduce the risk of rejection, was received by a 57-year-old patient in a hospital in Baltimore, United States. The operation took place on Friday 7 January and since then the patient has been recovering and is temporarily assisted by some machinery, which will soon be disconnected.

Bartley Griffith, the head of the transplant program at the University of Maryland Medical Center, said the new heart “creates the beat and the blood pressure, it’s your heart. It is working and everything looks normal. We are excited, but we don’t know what will happen in the next few days. It’s something that has never been attempted before. “

For some time, numerous research groups have been working to perfect the technique of xenotransplantation, that is, the transplantation of organs from other species to be grafted into humans. The technique is considered promising because it gives the possibility of not depending exclusively on human organ donors to carry out transplants.

Thousands of people with serious health conditions are placed on waiting lists each year to receive a heart, kidney, liver or other organ, but many die before their turn comes. Xenografts like the one in Baltimore could reduce the problem by significantly increasing organ availability.

The heart from a genetically modified pig was prepared by Revivicor, a company that develops and tests regenerative medicine solutions. The changes involved the inactivation of some genes that lead to the production of molecules that are recognized as foreign by the immune system, and which are therefore at the basis of rejection, the process in which the body does not recognize the new organ as its own. attacks as a threat.

Revivicor’s research team also inhibited another gene to prevent the heart from continuing to grow in size beyond what is needed to function within the recipient. Human genes were then added to the pig heart to evade the immune response, along with a new experimental treatment to reduce the risk of rejection.

The patient who received the pig heart had decided to undergo the experimental surgery because he was left with no alternatives: he had been subjected to other treatments without success and was too sick to receive a heart from a human donor. After the operation, he remained connected to a heart-lung machine that maintains proper blood oxygenation.

It is not unusual for new heart transplants to remain connected to a machine of this type for several days, waiting for all the checks on the outcome of the operation to be carried out. The new heart is still doing its duty and has passed the first two days after implantation, usually the most at risk for the onset of a possible strong immune reaction.

Xenografts are not new in themselves, but have so far involved smaller operations. Porcine heart valves are for example routinely used in patients with particular heart problems, just as diabetics receive treatments developed in pigs. Pig skin is sometimes used as a temporary solution for those with severe burns. In the 1960s, some research groups had experimented with the transplantation of kidneys from chimpanzees to humans, but without much success. A heart transplant from a baboon to a baby girl was also tried in 1983, but she died about three weeks after the operation.

In recent years, new techniques for intervening with genetic modifications, in order to significantly reduce the risk of rejection, have opened up great opportunities for xenotransplantation. The technique used in Baltimore had previously been tested on some baboons, which had received genetically modified pig hearts. The use of the same techniques on humans is not yet authorized in many countries, but in special cases and for research purposes, the health authorities can grant emergency authorizations, as happened in the United States.