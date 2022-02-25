The first hydraulic drone promises six-hour flights

It may not look perfectly stable in the air just yet, but a company called Flowcopter is building the first hydraulic drone of the world that swaps batteries and electric motors for pumps and gasoline engines that offer a range of hundreds of kilometers and flight times lasting hours.

There is no doubt that one day batteries and electric motors will be up to the task of powering all the vehicles we depend on – from cars to huge container ships, even planes – but the current reality is that gasoline and other Fossil fuels are much higher density fuels than batteries and can power engines much longer at considerably less weight.

So why aren’t there quadcopters with tiny gasoline engines driving the individual rotors when the skies are full of gas-powered planes criss-crossing the globe? The problem is that gasoline engines cannot be controlled as precisely as electric motors, and being able to immediately and precisely adjust the rotational speed of each rotor in a quadcopter is essential for stable and controllable flight. The lack of precise control is not a problem in an airplane where the only job of a propeller or jet engine is to provide thrust in one direction, but in a quadcopter each rotating blade must be constantly adjusted to counter endless gusts of wind and prevent the infinite pull of gravity.

A gasoline engine in a drone could certainly be used to drive a generator to power electric motors, an approach early electric vehicles like the Chevrolet Volt used as a backup to extend their range, but Flowcopter is trying something entirely new. Instead of electric motors driving each propeller, hydraulic motors, powered by an endless flow of hydraulic fluid through hoses, turn them.

The key to the drone’s promised performance, both in terms of stability in the air and its cargo-carrying capabilities, is pairing a “light aircraft type certified engine” with a digital displacement pump that can control the flow of air. hydraulic fluid to the motors with enough precision that it rivals the performance of electric motors while delivering considerably more power. Each hydraulic motor can produce up to 129 horsepower, but each weighs less than 12 pounds.

Flowcopter has been working on working prototypes of its hydraulically powered drone, and while test flights show that a drone still reliant on safety straps and not yet ready to carry cargo, it’s an impressive proof of concept, and it will improve as more advanced building materials are incorporated into the overall design.

The company does not pretend that the hydraulic motors, the digital displacement pump, the gasoline engine and its fuel tanks are not heavy, but compared to the weight of lithium batteries and the limited range of electric drones, its hydraulic drone it is a promising design. Flowcopter claims its drone could stay in the air without refueling (or occasionally switch to gliding like a traditional winged plane does) for up to six hours and travel distances of up to 900 kilometers. The shorter flights could facilitate payloads of up to 330 pounds, making the drone a more capable short-range autonomous delivery vehicle that doesn’t have to deal with traffic or long charging times between flights.