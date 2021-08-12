the first «I love you» social

“Happy birthday to this magical human being. I love you!!!!» Thus Camila Cabello has made official, via social media, the love story with Shawn Mendes. In support of the dedication, arrived on the occasion of the 21st birthday of the Canadian singer, celebrated last August 8, a shot with a vintage flavor that portrays them together.

And while fans have already renamed them «Shawmila», crasi of their names, the two also came out into the open on the streets of New York, photographed hand in hand before Shawn’s birthday party, which was held in an East River hotel.

Few social shots available, some shared by Aaliyah, Shawn’s sister, but a guest also shot a small video, soon ended up on Twitter, which shows a kiss between the newly engaged. Among the drinks, even one more than explicit, renamed SeñoritaReports People like the single of the two, released in 2018, and which in all probability witnessed the birth of their love.

Shawn and Camila at his birthday party today in New York #SM21 — August 8, 2019 pic.twitter.com/sut8GnpcEX — Shawn & Camila HQ (@shawmilaHQ) August 9, 2019

That between Shawn and Camila there was something more than a simple friendship was already understood a few weeks ago, when they had been paparazzi on vacation together in Miami. In the pool, kisses and hugs had left no doubt about the evolution of their relationship, although until now there had been no confirmation from those directly concerned.

The first rumors had begun to circulate after the release of the video of Señorita, last June, coincided with the farewell between Camila and her coach Matthew Hussey, to whom she had been linked for just over a year. A story, that of the “Shawmila” arrived after years of acquaintance. The first collaboration was for the song I know what you did last summer, in 2015. And she, recently interviewed by Variety, speaking of her next album, she had stated that she had written it while falling in love. One thing that hadn’t been noticed much, everyone thought he was talking about Hussey. Instead, in his heart there was already room only for Mendes.

