The first image of Margot Robbie as Barbie is revealed

We can already see the first photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie. The actress, who stars in and produces the long-awaited film based on the doll, has recently been crowned one of the 30 most feminist celebrities on the current scene, and will play this iconic character in a story that will surely not leave anyone indifferent. She will be directed by Greta Gerwig, known for being the director of the latest adaptation of ‘Little Women,’ so we bet she will break with the gender roles that are historically associated with Barbie.

The best? That the actress has already been characterized as such and there is proof of it. It was during the CinemaCon event (which takes place this year from April 25 to 28), where Warner Bros has presented the first image of the ‘live action’ of Barbie. In it, you can see Margot Robbie riding the famous pink car and wearing one of the doll’s classic ‘looks’. The studio has taken advantage and has also announced the release date of the film, and we are sorry to inform you that there is still a long way to go: will hit theaters on July 21, 2023but hey, at least it’s official that it will be a reality.

What do you think of the characterization of the protagonist? The photo has generated a lot of conversation 3.0, because Margot Robbie is just like Barbie!

Warner Bros

The film’s cast will also include Ryan Gosling (who will play Ken), Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell, a cast of infarction and that promises to give us an epic story.

Eager to see this adaptation?

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is an expert in lifestyle and sexuality and specialized in ‘millennial’ pop culture and feminism.

