the first image of Margot Robbie as the popular doll

Warner Bros. Picture shared the first image of Barbie, the film inspired by the iconic doll. This first preview was accompanied with information about the cast, revealing a series of important names within the industry. This allows us to infer the following: the producer has taken the film as seriously as possible.

It is not a minor thing. Barbie is one of the most important icons of contemporary culture. To recreate the history of this toy we have the following actors: margot robbiewho will star in the film, Emma Mckey, Ryan Gosling, saorsie ronan, Simu Liu, kate mckinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, America Ferrara Y Emerald Fennel.

Part of the production team is made up of Greta Gerwig, who will be the director and has just headed important projects such as Ladybird (2017) and little women (2019), and by Noah Baumbach, who is the screenwriter of Barbie and comes from writing the script for the renowned Marriage Story (2019). Like the cast, at least the direction and the writing invite us to think that it is one of Warner’s strong bets for the next year.

The first image of Barbie

and the release date

According to information from Warner Bros. Picture shared through your Twitter profile, Barbie It will be released on July 1, 2023. In the first image that could be seen, Margot Robbie is seen in the center of the image, inside a car and different winks towards the dolls, from the color palette to the expression.

The history of this doll began on March 9, 1959, when the company Hub inc. brought the first of them to market. Barbie’s creator was Ruth Handler, who created it with the idea that “through the doll, girls could become everything they wanted”, as he went on to say. The size of this doll is almost unapproachable, entering millions of homes and marking the childhood of so many girls.

On the other hand, it has also been associated with various controversies; in particular, those that have to do with the image of women. One of the constant comments is that Barbie promotes an aesthetic notion that does not represent many women. Others have been added to these criticisms, recently, associated with feminism and how the doll and the compartment attributed to it in different scenarios can be understood as a patriarchal one.



