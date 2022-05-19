Entertainment

The first image of Margot Robbie in the new Barbie movie comes out

Looks identical!

Three years after it was confirmed that Margot Robbie would play Barbie in the next live action mattel doll, Warner Bros. Pictures

In the image, Margot appears in the center aboard a pink convertible car, also showing various winks towards Mattel dolls, including the color palette and the characteristic wardrobe.

“July 21, 2023. Only in theaters” reads the description of the image published by the studios. Check the photo!

New Barbie Movie: Cast, Director and More

In addition to Margot Robbie, the next ‘Barbie’ movie has an incredible cast, because Ryan Gosling will play the famous Ken doll, Barbie’s boyfriend. The film will also star Emma Mackey, Saorsie Ronan, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, America Ferrara, and Emerald Fennell.

As if that were not enough with the cast, the film also has a recognized team in the production part. Greta Gerwig will be at the helm of the project as director, which has raised the expectations of the film, since among its most outstanding productions are great titles such as Ladybird (2017) and Little Women (2019).

In addition, Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story (2019) – is part of the writing team. Taking into account the cast, the direction and the script,Barbie‘ is one of Warner’s strongest bets for next year.

