The first image of Margot Robbie playing Barbie

(CRHoy.com).-The film company Warner Bros Picturespublished on his social networks the first image that would show margot robbie playing the iconic Mattel doll, Barbie.

The launch was made during the CinemaCon, in Las Vegas, United States.

Talks for the Australian actress to play the iconic doll began in 2018, and for the 2019 the project was confirmed.

The live action of Barbie will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

“I am so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen,” Robbie said at CinemaCon.

She is part of the production of the feature film with her company LuckyChap Entertainmentwhich she founded in 2014 and runs with her husband, Tom Ackerley, and best friend, Josey McNamara.

The famous Ken doll will be played by Ryan Gosling. In addition, the film will also feature a top cast such as America Ferrera and Will Ferrell.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig, director of Little Womenwho co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbachdirector and feature film writer Story of a Marriage.