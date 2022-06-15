The first image of Ryan Gosling appears as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend: the world is in shock

Ryan Gosling is the actor who will give life to Ken, the boyfriend of “Barbie”, tape that bears the same name. The image of him already in character is going around the world. And while many love him, others are dazzled by the physique that he presumes to be platinum blonde.

The film will be directed by Greta Gerwig and the role of Barbie will fall to actress Margot Robbie. And although the image of this as the famous Mattel doll is also impressive, the version of Ken, like the one offered by Gosling, has never been seen before.

We know that the film is already being recorded and that it will be released next July of the year 2023.

Margot Robbie is Barbie in the film directed by Greta Gerwig. / Warner Bros. Photo

The last time Ryan Gosling’s body gave so much to talk about, it was for his role in the tape: “Stupid, Crazy, Love”, with Emma Stone. Where together they starred in one of the most iconic, romantic and fun scenes of the famous movies you consider “chick flick”.

About the plot of this story we know what Vogue magazine has been able to share. Everything will start on the exile that a Barbie will live. She will be kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect. Seeing herself exiled she must survive in the real world.

The actress Margot Robbie has already talked about her character and this is what she shared, according to the adnradio portal: “People listen to Barbie and think they know what the movie is going to be. Then they hear that it is Greta Gerwig who writes and directs and that is when they think that it may not be what it might seem at first.

Exposed the above, when seeing the images and knowing about the tape, many of us remember this old musical success. Could it be that the tape makes Aqua sound again, will it be that they include the song?

