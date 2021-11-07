the first image of Spider-Man leaks online

As announced just a few days ago, Spider-Man is in the pipeline in Marvel’s Avengers, although the developers have not yet shown the in-game aspect of the new playable character. Waiting to find out from official sources, we can take a first look at the wall climber thanks to a recent one leak.

To share the image that portrays the in-game model of the character was the now well-known Twitter account Marvel’s Avengers Updates, who usually publishes all kinds of previews about the game. Unfortunately the shot it does not allow you to see the whole superhero, since the image of the menu linked to the customization of the equipment is cut from the banner in which some elements related to the functioning of the resources are explained. In any case, the screenshot allows you to observe both the mask and part of the legs, from which it emerges how the costume seems to be very similar to the classic one, with some slight resemblance to the one worn by Tom Holland in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Also do not be fooled by the presence of the icons of the Xbox keys since, according to what was declared by the Twitter profile, whoever spread the image had access to a build by the developers and could therefore view any content regardless of the platform. We remind you that Spider-Man will arrive only and exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 through a free update.

