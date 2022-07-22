Entertainment

The first images of Dakota Johnson as Madame Web leaked

The movie of madam web has suffered his first filtration and in the last few hours the first image of dakota johnson on the shoot.

A Twitter user was the one who leaked the first image of dakota johnson on the film set of madam web. This is the new spin-off of Spider-Man in which Sony Pictures is working.

