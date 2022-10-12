the first images of his son unveiled

Last July, Khloé Kardashian announced the imminent arrival of her second child. A few weeks later, the reality star and her ex Tristan Thompson finally welcomed their baby after calling on a surrogate mother. After two long months of waiting, Khloé finally revealed the face of her little boy, this Thursday, in the first episode of the family reality show “The Kardashians” broadcast on Disney +. An episode rich in emotions in which viewers were able to witness the few hours preceding the meeting with his son and their first moments together.

Khloé Kardashian clarifies some points

But that’s not all. In this episode with an open heart, Khloé Kardashian confides a lot in her sister Kim and takes the opportunity to clarify certain gray areas. “Since December, I have felt depressed and sad, but now that my son is here, I have to move on and be happy. It’s like I’m closing this chapter of my life and I’m done with all the troubles I’m leaving behind.”she says first.

She goes on to respond to rumors that her baby was conceived after learning of Tristan Thompson’s deception: “Why would I have a child with someone expecting a child with someone else? ».

And to explain her choices, the 38-year-old star tells how her ex got it “encouraged to go all the way with the surrogate. Looking back, he always knew his other baby was going to be born (…) This is the weirdest and craziest situation”.

Not an easy situation…

