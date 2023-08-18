Entertainment

The first images of Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice 2 are known

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner12 hours ago
fans of Beetle Juice They are very eager to know the details of the second instalment. The original film was released in 1988 and now Tim Burton A sequel is in the works which will hit the theaters on September 6, 2024. Although there is no information about the synopsis, images of the filming – which is taking place in Hertfordshire, England – have been leaked and it was possible to see it there Jenna OrtegaOne of the new additions to the cast, in the entire set.

Actress who has already worked with Burton on the series Merlin and has become a symbol of present terror, In recently filmed scenes she wears a wedding dress. Besides, Also seen on set was Winona Ryder, reprising the role of Lydia Deetz and featuring in her classic gothic look., It should be noted that Ortega will play the role of his daughter in the fiction.

Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega on the set of Beetlejuice 2. Photos: Instagram.

The cast will include the stars who participated in the first installment: Ryder, Michael Keaton -who will be the strangest bio exorcist again- and Catherine O’Hara, New members include Ortega, justin theroux, Monica Bellucci And willem dafoe, As of now, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who were part of the original film, are not expected to return.

Keaton recently spoke to Empire and said, “It’s a lot of fun doing Beetle Juice, is incredible. We are doing it exactly like we did in the first film. Tim and I have talked about this for years and we never told anyone. We said many times that we will do this. We both agreed that if it happened, we should make it as close as possible to what we did the first time.,

