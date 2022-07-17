The first images of Margot Robbie as Barbie come to light

Since Warner Bros announced at the time that Margot Robbie would give life to Barbie in her new movie, many expectations have been set to see what the clothing, hairstyle and makeup will be like with which the actress will be characterized.

This Wednesday, the name of the interpreter has become a trending topic on social networks after the first images will be leaked, which have not left fans indifferent. In fact, most have applauded her characterization and have highlighted the great resemblance of the protagonist with the famous Mattel doll.

Barbie will therefore come to life through a real character, flesh and blood. The actress, in addition to starring in the film, will be in charge of co-producing it. “Through all these years, Barbie has allowed children to imagine themselves from princesses to presidents. I feel very honored to take on this role, ”she declared as soon as her participation was made public.





Beyond his resemblance to the doll – tall, blonde, light eyes – Robbie has also been chosen for his versatility. And it is that if Barbie is known for something, it is for her thousand and one professions, since she works both as a veterinarian and as a teacher, even as an astronaut. And it is precisely this that she has managed to inspire children around the world.

Something similar happens to the actress, as she becomes both the villainous Harley Quinn, in Suicide Squad, and Queen Elizabeth I.