The first images of the Amazon series are finally revealed to us!

We have very good news for moviegoers who are waiting for the series “The summer when I became pretty”! The details are in this article!

When you’ve always been seen as a little sister by the person you love, what would you do when they really “see” you for the first time? In The Summer I Turned Pretty, author Jenny Han’s bestselling book series, Belly has exactly that experience!

But what would you do if you were caught in a love triangle between two brothers? Add the cool summer breeze, the walks to buy ice cream. And all of a sudden, Belly’s summer starts to get complicated. Want to know more? Well, read our article till the end!

The summer when I became pretty: these details to take into account!

Much like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, this upcoming program is a film trilogy adapted from a novel. It’s best to remember that the previously mentioned title first aired on Netflix in 2018. On the other hand, “The Summer I Got Pretty” has the potential to become the next go-to series on “the transition to adulthood “. Do not miss !

Jenny Han has signed a global agreement with Amazon. So the soap opera will be exclusively available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 17, 2022. Unlike To All The Boys I’ve Loved Beforea film franchise consisting of three films, The Summer I Became Pretty will air as a series. Besides, it seems that all the episodes will be released together. And not on a weekly basis!

Is a teaser video for The Summer I Became Pretty available? Yes it is ! The trailer is by the way very seductive and does not reveal many details. From what we can deduce, there’s a love triangle, a beach party gone wrong, and fights. But also broken hearts and lots of fun!

Much like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, “The Summer I Got Pretty” features a relatively young cast. Our main character, Belly, will be played by 19-year-old Lola Tung. In addition, know that this is his first major role! It will therefore be an opportunity to see the acting prowess of this young girl overwhelmed with talent. A program not to be missed!

A sparkling cast

Opposite Tung, Christopher Briney will play Conrad, a whimsical character. Briney will also be part of the cast of “The summer when I became pretty”. In addition, there is also Dali Land which retraces the eccentric life of the famous artist Salvador Dalí. She will play alongside Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa and Ezra Miller! All uniquely talented actors!

One of the most notable names in the series “The Summer I Got Pretty” is that of Gavin Caselegno. The latter plays the role of Conrad’s cheeky younger brother, Jeremiah. The twenty-two-year-old has already made a name for himself playing alongside Russell Crowe, Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson and Douglas Booth in the movie ‘Noah’. This one was released in 2014!

We could also see him in the role of young Damon in The Vampire Diaries and in that of Trevor Strand in “Walker”. Furthermore, he made his beginnings in the movie Hear Me Whisper in 2011, where he played the role of Maso! This next appearance in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, The Summer I Became Pretty will therefore be an opportunity to see it again on our screens!

Alongside the main cast in The Summer When I Became Pretty, we find David Iacono, who plays the role of Cam. The New York actor has previously starred in Grand Army (2020) and The Flight Attendant (2020-2022). The other actors of the program are Rachel Blanchard (Susannah), Jackie Chung (Laurel), Sean Kaufman (Steven), Minnie Mills (Shayla), Alfredo Narciso (Cleveland), Summer Madison (Nicole), Rain Spencer (Taylor) and Tom Everett Scott (Adam Fisher).

The Summer I Became Pretty: A Moving and Captivating Story

For as long as she can remember, Belly and her family have joined their friends at their vacation home every summer. Today, she is a teenager, and everything has changed. As Belly asserts herself as a young woman, the boys around her, who have always thought of her as a little sister, begin to see her differently. However, know that “The summer I became pretty” is much more thana romance series for teens.

Although it is aimed at young adults, it is a nostalgic story which can resonate with many people who experienced their own teenage love. The Summer I Became Pretty also touches on some mature themes that we won’t mention for fear of spoiling them! However, if this program resembles the book, it is better to have the tissue box handy!