The first images of the character Jason Momoa, the villain of Fast & Furious 10

Jason Momoa on the set of Fast X. Photos: NA.

The production of the tenth film in the saga Fast&Furious continues: after the departure of Justin Lin as director, now louis leterrier He will be the one who takes his place and directs the first part of the conclusion (since it will be divided into two installments).

With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson in the cast, this film will also feature a popular performer as the antagonist: Jason Momoawho has been seen in some new images as the next villain.

The star of Aquaman can be seen on the set performing stunts with a motorcycle, through some images shared by JustJared. Momoa is in London to shoot some scenes for Fast X (title that was confirmed by Diesel a few weeks ago on social networks).

Photo: JustJared.

Photo: JustJared.

Photo: JustJared.

The actor – who was also in Game of Thrones – will come to the franchise after Theron played Cipher, the enemy character from the previous installment, who will return again. Through an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the interpreter defined his character as “a very flamboyant bad boy” with “a touch of bravery.”

Fast X is the first of the two parts that will work as a conclusion to the saga. But this universe does not say goodbye to the industry, as they will continue to expand it through works derived from this franchise.

For now, the public is waiting for the Cipher spin-off and the sequel to Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. But, Fast & Furious 11 would be the film that seals the history of Dom Toretto’s family once and for all.





Related news